In-form Ghana goalie Daniel Agyei seeks to steal show in Tanzanian big derby between Simba and Yanga on Saturday

Ghana goalkeeper Daniel will be hoping to steal the show when Simba take on rivals Yanga in Tanzanian's football heavyweight clash on Saturday.

Agyei, 27, has been in scintillating form since he joined the Street Boys as a free agent.

The Ghana international has pulled several punches for the side, to earn massive praise from the Tanzanian media.

The former Medeama shot-stopper will be involved when Simba take on their sworn rivals Young Africans dubbed 'Dar El Classico' at the 60,000 seater venue, providing little or no room for players to make errors on either side.

The West African possesses an influential role in a team that are leading the Tanzanian league table.

Agyei's quality has been immense for Simba as they will rely on his impressively long kicking that offers a genuine attacking outlet for the side.

The goalkeeper simply radiates security and will prove crucial for the Street Boys in their quest to extend their narrow lead on the log sheet.

Agyei is currently with Simba in Zanzibar camping for the biggest fixture of Tanzanian football which sells their game to millions across the East African nation.

The Ghanaian alongside James Kotei are expected to enjoy the feel of the intensity of the biggest rivalry in the East African nation.

Fixtures involving the two giants are more than normal football in the East African nation.

