In-form Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah returns for Liefering against LASK Linz in Austrian second-tier on Friday
G. Mensah
Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah is expected to feature for Liefering in their top-liner against LASK Linz in the Austrian second-tier on Friday.
The 18-year-old, who has been a key cog of the Liefering team since joining, is expected to play a key role for the side.
The talented Ghanaian will be deployed at the left-back as his side attempt to topple the league leaders on the table.
Mensah, who previously played for Ghanaian side West African Football Academy, has been a mainstay of the side.
He was on target for his parent club Red Bull Salzburg's U19 side as they crashed Paris St-Germain 5-0 in the UEFA Youth League on Tuesday.
LASK Linz could also parade Ghanaian defender Kennedy Boateng.