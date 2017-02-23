In-form Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah returns for Liefering against LASK Linz in Austrian second-tier on Friday

Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah is expected to feature for Liefering in their top-liner against LASK Linz in the Austrian second-tier on Friday.

The 18-year-old, who has been a key cog of the Liefering team since joining, is expected to play a key role for the side.

The talented Ghanaian will be deployed at the left-back as his side attempt to topple the league leaders on the table.

Mensah, who previously played for Ghanaian side West African Football Academy, has been a mainstay of the side.

He was on target for his parent club Red Bull Salzburg's U19 side as they crashed Paris St-Germain 5-0 in the UEFA Youth League on Tuesday.

LASK Linz could also parade Ghanaian defender Kennedy Boateng.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)