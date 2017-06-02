In-form Hearts defender Vincent Atinga targets best defender gong

Hearts of Oak defender Vincent Atinga has set his sights on winning the best defender of the season accolade at the end of the current campaign.

The towering guardsman has been one of the most outstanding players for the Phobians in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs defender, who has scored three goals in all competitions for the premier league giants reiterated his desire to annex this season's best defender gong.

"Yes winning the defender of the season award is my personal target though I want to help my side[ Hearts of Oak] to win the trophy,” he told SportsWorldGhana.com.

"It’s a great feeling that the fans were in love with our performance in the first round but that doesn’t mean we are going to be swollen headed in the second round because we believe we are still in the race for the league title," added confident Vincent Atinga.

