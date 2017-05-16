In-form Hearts winger Patrick Razak tells teammates to stay grounded after first round photo finish

In-form Hearts of Oak winger Patrick Razak has told his colleagues to stay grounded in the season despite their remarkable first round finish form.

Following the Phobians jerky start to the campaign, they finished the first stanza of the campaign magnificently by collecting fourteen points from their last six games, including a 3-0 resounding victory over Liberty Professionals at the Karl Reindorf Park last Sunday to place 3rd with 26 points.

Despite the club’s upturn of form towards the end of the first round, Rakaz has sounded a note of caution to his colleagues not to let their guard down when the league resumes in two weeks time.

“Actually, the position we’ re now is very comfortable for us, but is not yet a done deal. So, have to go back to the drawing board and keep doing the hard work and come back very strong in the second round of the league,” Razak told SportsCrusader.

