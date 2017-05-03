In-form Inter Allies goalkeeper Kwame Baah eyes best goalkeeper award

Inter Allies shot stopper Kwame Baah has cast his sights on annexing this season’s best goalkeeper award at the end of the season following his sparkling start to the campaign.

The former Heart of Lions custodian has kept clean sheets in 10 games in the Ghana Premier League to place himself in a firm position to challenge for the top gong.

“My rivals have played more games than I have and am just following them by one clean sheet. My record of 6 clean sheets in 10 games to me is better than their 7 in 12,” Baah told Sports Crusader.

“I am sure I will record more clean sheets at the end of the season and they will come to my defense in terms of who is the best in the land. Hopefully the numbers won’t lie at the end of the season.”

Baah is second joint with WAFA's Razak Abalora and Berekum Chelsea's John Moosi while Asante Kotoko's Felix Annan is leading the pack with seven clean sheets.

