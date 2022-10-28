In-form Joseph Paintsil continues with blistering form with a goal and assist in Genk victory

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil continues to send signals of his readiness for the upcoming World Cup with another another scintillating performance in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

Paintsil was at the heart of everything for KRC Genk when they beat KV Mechelen to extend their lead on the league standings on Friday night.

The 24-year-old scored once and assisted another to help a ten man Genk side to claim a 3-1 victory over Mechelen at the Cegeka Arena.

The home side opened the scoring of the match through Colombian defender Daniel Munoz in the 9th minute after receiving a pass from 18-year-old Bilal El Khannous.

Mechelen responded swiftly with the equalising goal six minutes later after Rob Schoofs scored with a curled shot in the 15th minute.

Genk retook the lead few moments after the second half kick-off after Paintsil's pass found Mexican defender Gerardo Arteaga who scored from close range.

Paintsil rounded off the victory for Genk in the additional minutes of the match with a fabulous goal after receiving a sweet pass from Tresor Ndayishimiye.

Genk lead the pack with 40 points after 15 rounds, seven points ahead of second placed Royal Antwerp.

Paintsil has been involved in ten goals for Genk in the Belgian top-tier this campaign having scored 6 and assisted other 4 after 12 appearances.