In-form Medeama goalkeeper Yaw Ansah signs new three-year deal

Medeama goalkeeper Yaw Ansah Fuforo has signed a three-year contract extension which will keep him at the club until 2020, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Ansah, who joined from Ghanaian second-tier side Westland FC four years ago, was entering the final two months of his current deal.

The glovesman has been a standout performer since he dislodged Eric Ofori Antwi.

Goalkeeper Yaw Ansah Fuforo signs new three-year deal with the club. We are happy to continue with him! pic.twitter.com/MbXwnGHhpy — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) June 7, 2017

He has won two man-of--the match accolades in the Ghana Premier League and only suffered his first defeat in post against Elmina Sharks last Sunday.

The young goalkeeper has shown tremendous patience and professionalism since joining the Tarkwa and Aboso side.

Quite an unassuming character, Ansah has demonstrated immense quality after becoming the club's number shot-stopper.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)