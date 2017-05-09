In-form Medeama midfielder Justice Blay has filled the void left by Malik Akowuah

Medeama coach Augustine Evans Adotey thinks midfielder Justice Blay has successfully filled the void left by Malik Akowuah.

Blay, who joined the Mauve and Yellows from relegated Sekondi Hasaacas, has been a standout performer.

The defensive midfielder has earned rave reviews for his commanding displays for the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners.

And coach Augustine Evans Adotey, who has rated the midfielder as the club's best signing this season, has expressed confidence in the youngster.

"He (Justice Blay) is just an amazing player. Today nobody talks about Malik Akowuah because of him," he told GHANAsoccernet.com

"He came in and has stepped up tremendously. His work rate is superb and we are all witnesses to what he has brought to this team.

"The young man is an embodiment of stability. I am very happy for him and hope he continues to improve on his game."

Blay grabbed a sensational brace as Medeama beat Elmina Sharks 3-1 in a delayed Ghana Premier League fixture on Monday.

He has now scored three goals in 14 matches for the Tarkwa-based side

