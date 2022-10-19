In-form Michael Baidoo scores again as Elfsborg claim comfortable away win over Varberg

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo extended his goals tally in the Swedish Allsvenkan on Wednesday night when IF Elfsborg thumped Varberg BoIS at away.

The 23-year-old netted his 8th goal of the campaign as Elfsborg claimed a comfortable 3-0 victory at the Varberg Energi Arena.

The visitors opened the scoring of the matchday 27 encounter seven minutes into the second half through Danish midfielder Jeppe Okkels.

Baidoo doubled the advantage for Elfsborg five minutes after picking a lose ball and run through two defenders to put the ball past the Varberg goalkeeper.

Elfsborg sealed their victory in stoppage time after substitute Oscar Oga finished off an assist by Alexander Bernhardsson.

Former Ghana U17 defender Gideon Mensah was a second half substitute for Varberg after coming on in the 66th minute to replace Anton Liljenback.

Baidoo has been in superlative form in the 2022 season having bagged 8 goals and provided two assists in 18 appearances so far.

He has scored six goals in his last seven matches in the Swedish top-flight.