In-form Rahman Chibsah yet to decide his future after attracting huge interest
High flying Ghanaian midfielder Rahman Chibsah says he is taking his time to decide his next step after his impressive showing in the Italian Serie B.
The 23-year-old played for Benevento on loan in the just ended Serie B season where he made 41 appearances and scored six goals which helped the Witches to book their Serie A ticket via the play off.
“I still have a contract with Sassuolo so I will go back as my loan deal has ended and we will see what will happen,” Chibsah told Footballmadeinghana.com
“Now I cannot say whether I will be with Sassuolo, Benevento or any other team as my parent club (Sassuolo) will decide.”
The Ghanaian is originally owned by Sassuolo who are also not in a hurry let him off.