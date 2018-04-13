In-form Richmond Boakye starts for Jiangsu Suning at Tianjin Quanjian

One goal and one assist in two games is Richmond Boakye-Yiadom’s record so far in China.

The striker is hoping to continue his remarkable form in his second straight start when Jiangsu Suning visit Tianjin Quanjian.

Suning are in a form of their own, having won their last two games, including a remarkable 2-0 win away at Guangzhou R&F.

Judging by the statistics, Boakye can score a goal at anytime. He has scored 10 goals in his 8 games and has been hailed by Chinese media as a genuine quality striker with distinction.

With the return of former Chelsea midfielder Ramires, Suning are hopeful of more service for Boakye to complement the brilliance of Brazilian Alex Teixeira from the flanks.

Coach Cosmim Olǎroiu has spoken of highly of the quality of the 25-year old Ghanaian, arguing that with the right support from midfield, he will be unstoppable in the China Super League.

The game is a near lunchtime kickoff today at the home stadium of Tianjin Quanjian.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)