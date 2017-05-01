In-form Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan itching to play against former side Inter Milan

High-flying Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan will return to Inter Milan in two weeks time with his Sassuolo side in buoyant mood after scoring a scotching goal against Empoli.

Duncan has been molded into a monstrous midfielder by Sassuolo’s Coach Di Francesco and is beginning to repay the faith reposed in him by the club.

The Ghanaian has recovered from a niggling injury in the first half of the season to play 20 league games before opening his account against Empoli this week.

“I am returning to Inter Milan in two weeks a club that gave me my first taste of Italian football,” Duncan said

“I know a lot of people there and I can’t wait to get on the pitch and do my best for my club.”

Sassuolo are 14th on the league table and will need at least three more points in their reaming four games to be certain of survival.

