In-form Simba FC goalkeeper Daniel Agyei bids time for Black Stars call-up

Ex-Ghana Under-20 goalkeeper Daniel Agyei wants to bid his time to break into the Black Stars.

The 27-year-old has been on cloud nine since he joined Tanzanian powerhouse Simba FC on a free transfer.

The former Medeama and Liberty Professionals glovesman has earned multiple reviews in the East African country with superlative displays in post.

Many Ghanaians have been shocked by the continuous snub of the talented custodian for international call-up.

But he wants to remain patiently on the wings.

“It is very important to play for the National team, I have earned few call-ups but I hope to break into the squad and cement a place,” he told Ghana Sports Newspaper.

“For me to get into the team I need to keep working hard at my Club and I know the time will come.”

Agyei was instrumental for Ghana's Under-20 team as they clinched the FIFA U20 World Cup in Egypt in 2009.

