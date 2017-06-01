In-form Simba FC goalkeeper Daniel Agyei 'relaxed' over Ghana snub

Simba FC goalkeeper Daniel Agyei isn't losing sleep over his continued Ghana snub.

While the 27-year-old would love to have the chance to represent the country, he admits he cannot allow himself to be distracted.

The former Ghana Under-20 star has been a standout performer in one of Africa's fast-rising leagues, the Tanzanian Mainland League with giants Simba FC.

However, the former Liberty Professionals and Medeama glovesman was left out of the Black Stars squad called-up for a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on June 11 as well as the high-profile friendly games against Mexico and USA.

The ex-Free State Stars last line of defense is adamant he will not let constantly being snubbed by Ghana get him down or change his mind about representing the four-time African champions at some point.

“I believe they know what I’m doing here in Tanzania and they know what I’m capable of doing in the national team and so I respect their decision,” he told Accra-based Happy FM.

“Anybody who is called into the national team deserves it because all the players are doing well in their clubs. I respect that decision and Ghanaians should do too.

“I believe in future they will look at what I’m doing here in Tanzania and hand me a call up and so when I’m called into the Black Stars I will gladly make my services available but for now I respect their decisions. “

He further posited to GHANAsoccernet.com: "We have to be patient and give the coach and his backroom staff time and space.

"There is no need to rush at all. I am ready to serve my nation anytime I am called upon. Whatever they decide, we must respect it and support the coach.

"The ultimate goal for me is to see him succeed. That's what we all pray for. It's not about an individual but the collective goal of ensuring we win the Nations Cup for make our people happy."

Agyei's performance has not waned since he won the FIFA Under-20 World Cup with the Black Satellites in 2009.

He was a member of the Black Stars squad that won silver at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola.

The talented glovesman is favourite to win best foreign keeper in Tanzania after winning the FA Cup in the East African nation with the Street Boys in his debut season where he conceded a single goal in the competition.

