In-form striker Richmond Boakye delighted over his late Ghana call-up for Congo clash, travel to Accra

Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye boarded a flight to Ghana on Thursday as he is delighted over his return to the Black Stars squad for a 2018 World Cup qualifier.

The former youth international earned a late call-up to join the Black Stars for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Congo on Wednesday which was exclusively revealed by, GHANASoccernet.com

The in-form goal poacher has been invited as a back up for FC Zurich striker Raphael Dwamena who is seeking a second opinion on his health after a failing a medical to Brighton Hove & Albion.

Boakye is expected to arrive in the country on Thursday night and will be miss the Friday first leg tie at the Baba Yara Stadium.

"Off to homeland Ghana; Happy to be back for national team duty," the Serbian based attacker wrote on his Twitter handle on Thursday morning as he made his way to Accra.

Off to homeland Ghana; Happy to be back for national team duty. #WorldCupQualifier pic.twitter.com/1fYf6Mrwsm — R. Boakye-Yiadom (@Boakye_Yiadom9) August 31, 2017

The 24-year-old has been in top form but was overlooked in the naming of the 24-man squad last week.

He emerged top scorer in the Europa League qualifying round where his seven goals helped Red Star to qualify for the Group stage.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)