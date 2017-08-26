In-form striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom delighted to face Arsenal in Europa League group stage

The Serbian side have been drawn alongside Arsenal in Group H of the UEFA Europa League and the Ghanaian striker is excited about the prospect of facing the English giants.

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, a former Ghana U-20 star, is thrilled at the prospect of facing Arsenal in this season’s Europa League group stages.

Friday’s draw in Monaco pitted his club Red Star Belgrade in the same group alongside former Premier League champions as well as BATE Borisov and FC Koln.

And the 24-year old is looking forward to the clash against the Gunners.

He tweeted: ''What a fantastic opportunity? We're going to the #Emirates.''

Red Star Belgrade secured their place starting from the first qualifying round with Boakye Yiadom playing a vital role.

He scored seven goals in a total of eight games.

With his rich scoring form, he was expected to make Kwesi Appiah’s squad for 2018 FIFA World cup qualifier against Congo.

