In-form Thomas Abbey and Justice Blay earn Black Stars ‘B’ call up

Medeama SC midfielder Justice Blay and Hearts of Oak winger Thomas Abbey have earned a late invitation into the Black Stars B as they continue preparations for the WAFU tournament and CHAN 2018 qualifiers.

The two players were not part of the initial thirty man squad called up for the home-based national team.

But the handlers of the team have handed them a late call up to join the squad at their camping base in Prampram.

Justice Blay has had a fantastic season at his first spell with the Yellow and Mauves. He has bagged three goals from his defensive midfield role coupled with some exciting displays.

He has been very inspirational to Medeama’s campaign this season. He scored thrice in 15 appearances for his side and won one Man of the Match award.

On the other hand, Thomas Abbey has been the best of Hearts of Oak in the first round of the premier league with seven goals along with two assists.

Leading the Hearts attack as a winger, Abbey has scored 7 goals and is second on the goal king chart behind Nicholas Gyan who has 8. He has only one Man of the Match award with two assists.

Abbey, a player who was nearly ditched by the Phobians last season has proved to be the most important player for their campaign this season.

His versatility provides Coach Frank Nuttal with a variety of options whenever he is on the field of play. His brace against Liberty in the last game of the first round were just masterclass.

The duo will join the team after this weekend's FA Cup fixtures.

