In-form Thomas Partey arrives in Italy for Champions League opener against AS Roma

Ghana and Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey is set to play his fourth game in the last 10 days after arriving in Italy with his team mates.

The Ghanaian is in a good moment and has found his goal scoring boots more often this season.

He has five goals in his last four games for club and country and was voted the best player even though Athletico Madrid failed to score against Valencia.

They will take on AS Roma at the Estadio Olympico in what should be a testing encounter after an indifferent start to the season by AS Roma.

