Ghana U20 coach Jimmy Cobblah has handed an invitation to Unistar Academy striker Patrick Osei Kesse to justify his inclusion.

The 17-year-old has scored six goals in four matches for the Division One League side.

He is currently the top scorer in Zone II of the second-tier league.

Last Saturday, his penalty goal ensured Unistar beat Asokwa Deportivo.

