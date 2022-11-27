Inaki and Nico: Ghanaian brothers first full siblings to play for different nations at World Cup

Inaki Williams and Nico have become the first full siblings to play for different countries at the World Cup after both featured in the first round of games.

Inaki was in full-time action for Ghana in the defeat against Portugal, while Nico came on as a substitute to help Spain thrash Costa Rica.

Although Inaki was extremely unlucky not to save a point for Ghana after robbing Portugal keeper Diogo Costa, only to slip as he turned to shoot.

“I am very happy and proud to be here and to fulfil the dreams of my family,” commented Athletic Bilbao and Ghana striker Inaki Williams after Thursday’s narrow defeat to Portugal.

Inaki Williams made his World Cup debut just 24 hours after his younger brother Nico Williams came on as a second-half substitute for Spain in a 7-0 victory over Costa Rica.

The 20-year-old, who also plays for Athletic, didn't have much time to shine, but he did enough to set up Carlos Soler's goal, Spain's sixth of the game.

That means the Williams brothers are the first full siblings to play for different countries in the World Cup.

Jerome and Kevin-Prince Boateng represented Germany and Ghana, respectively, at the 2010 and World Cups, but they have different fathers, whereas Inaki and Nico have the same parents.