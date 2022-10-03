Inaki Williams extremely happy after scoring in Athletic Club’s 4-0 win over Almeria

Ghana striker Inaki Williams was extremely happy after playing a key role in Athletic Club's commanding victory over Almeria in La Liga over the weekend.

Williams scored, assisted by his Nico Williams, and he later set up his brother to score as the Basque club won 4-0.

"We come in a very positive line. The attacking players are seeing the goal, behind we are still very solvent. It is a night to enjoy," said Inaki after the match.

Inaki's goal was his third of the season, and he also had one assist, giving him four goal contributions in seven appearances.

"I think that it has never been that we did not have a goal, it is that the chances did not come in. We have very good attacking players and having chances we can generate many things. This year we are being very reliable in attack, anyone who plays upstairs can score a goal."

"I am very happy to contribute and help the team and experience nights like these because it is what is going to bring us closer to Europe," he added.

Asked about him and his younger brother Nico, who plays for Spain and recently made his senior team debut, scoring for the first time in a competitive game. Inaki said: "The truth is that they have been incredible weeks. My parents are very happy and my family is proud of us."

"I always tell my brother that you have to live for the moment because when things don't go so well, good times won't come. It's time to enjoy yourself, although they say that flattery weakens, I think it makes you stronger".