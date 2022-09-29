Inaki Williams: From less to more international appearances with Ghana

Athletic Club striker Iñaki Williams made his second appearance for Ghana on Tuesday against Nicaragua at the Francisco Artés Carrasco in Lorca, which ended with a victory for Otto Addo's Black Stars.

After participating in the duel against Brazil that ended in defeat, the oldest of the Williams started with his teammates making his debut as a starter before the Ghanaian fans present at the Murcian stadium.

Ghana dominated during the first half and, proof of this was the 1-0 that came in the 35th minute with a great goal by Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who touched a defender after several rebounds from the Central American defence before slipping through the squad.

If he played as a winger against Brazil, the Athletic footballer started as a striker on this occasion and was not comfortable in the first half. In fact, he had little to do with the game beyond pressing and running with a big delivery.

After passing through the locker room, Iñaki Williams improved individually and began to create some chances in the second half

Williams had a very clear opportunity to open his scoring account, in the 63rd game, with a ball that he triggered, well placed from the penalty spot, but the Nicaraguan goalkeeper took the shot from close range.

Another dangerous occasion that came from his boots was in a centre to push, which touched outside in the 71st, overwhelmed by the successful exit of the Nicaraguan goalkeeper, and a couple of good passes so that the star Kudus could solve the match. But in one he failed and in the other the goal was annulled for offside.

The Bilbao footballer, who started in his second match with the Black Star, was changed in the 86th minute of the match, being replaced by Semenyno.

Jugada de Williams y pase que deja solo a Kudus 🇬🇭pic.twitter.com/Sc0Y1F5eVU — Athletic Xtra 🦁 (@AthleticXtra) September 27, 2022

Prior to Ghana, Williams had only played one senior international match for Spain in 2016. He was not invited again until he switched to the Black Stars.

So far, the choice has proven to be excellent.