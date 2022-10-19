Inaki Williams: Ghana and Athletic Bilbao winger left battered after late Getafe draw

Ghana winger Inaki Williams was left battered after Athletic Bilbao threw away their lead to draw 2-2 at Getafe in the La Liga on Tuesday.

Inaki, 28, was on target in his 350th appearance for the La Liga side.

He netted the opener as Ernesto Valverde’s side were held to a 2-2 draw by Getafe.

The Ghana international scored his fourth goal of the season but was left battered as his side's defensive frailties failed to hold down their opponents.

"We have made a great effort and I think that more than them to win. But hey, it will be time to learn and do self-criticism. We must rescue the defensive solidity that we have had in other games.

"Ander has given me a millimetric ball . He always tells me that I have to go to space. The control has been perfect for me and then I have shot as well as I could."

Williams has now scored four La Liga goals in the ongoing campaign and will be hoping to keep his rich form ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.