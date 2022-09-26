Inaki Williams hopes to play more matches and make the Black Stars successful

Inaki Williams has set his sights on earning more Ghana caps and helping his country succeed following his Black Stars debut against Brazil.

After switching allegiance from Spain to Ghana in June, the 28-year-old came off the bench in Ghana's 3-0 loss to the Selecao on Friday in Le Havre, France.

Williams chose to play for the Black Stars after only appearing once for Spain since 2016, despite having played for La Roja's youth teams.

“It’s a very special feeling to play my first game with my new team-mates for my country,” Williams told BBC Sport Africa.

“I was very happy to come in and make some contributions, I cannot thank the staff and squad enough for all the help.

“The hard work continues for the World Cup and hopefully I am going to enjoy the opportunity.” “I hope to play more matches and make the Black Stars successful.”

A dominant first half saw Brazil totally outclass Ghana in the French port city of Le Havre.

But the introduction of three debutants - Williams, Brighton's Tariq Lamptey and Southampton's Mohammed Salisu - brought stability to the team.

“I think the second half saw a better performance from us,” he added. “It was not easy because it’s Brazil – a top football nation – but as Ghana we were stronger in the second half. I enjoyed myself on the pitch by helping my team.”

Prior to the game against Brazil, the new additions had an unforgettable night where they were taken through the tradition of the national team to initiate new players.

Quizzed on that, the Athletic Bilbao forward said, “I danced and sang on our initiation night.”

“It was fun and I am enjoying everything because the players have been very warm, supportive and kind to me.”