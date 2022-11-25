Inaki Williams' nickname in Black Stars camp revealed 

Former Spain international Inaki Williams made his debut for Ghana in September and already has a nickname.

Williams, 28, has settled in quickly in his new home, bonding well with teammates and being well-liked by all, according to coach Otto Addo.

"It's absolutely amazing. He [Inaki Williams] has a special talent and we love him very much," Otto Addo said in an earlier interview.

In June, Williams decided to play for Ghana. He entered the locker room, where he speaks Twi, a popular Ghanaian language, and his teammates have already given him a nickname.

The Athletic Bilbao striker is now known as Kwaku, the name given to those born on a Wednesday in Ghana.

Williams made his World Cup debut on Thursday against Portugal, and he nearly scored in the closing minutes to snatch a point for Ghana.

With the African team trailing Portugal 3-2, Williams hid behind goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who was holding the ball.

Costa failed to check behind him, and Williams crept up to win the ball after Costa had rolled it out, but he slipped at the crucial moment, and Danilo Pereira cleared off the line.