Ghana striker Inaki Williams has been in excellent form this season and is expected to break his own LaLiga goal-scoring record for a single season.

After an impressive start to the current campaign, Williams is on track to surpass his best scoring season in the Spanish top flight.

The 28-year-old has five goals in 12 games, and Athletic have not lost any of the last 17 games in which he has scored.

Never before had he scored five goals in the first 12 league games, a feat he accomplished against Villarreal on Sunday.

Williams' best record in the first 12 games of a league was four goals. He did it in 2015/16 and again in 2018.19.

The 2015/16 season was his first as a first-team footballer, though a muscle injury suffered in a friendly in Boise, United States in July prevented him from making his debut until matchday six.

He scored four goals in seven games, which he played until the 12th matchday. Of course, he scored five goals in his first 12 league games of that season, just as he does now. In contrast to the current season, he only scored one goal in 12 league games at the start of the 2016/17 season.

If this trend continues, the eldest Williams will be able to finish the league with 15 goals, breaking his previous best in LaLiga, which is 13 goals achieved in the 2018/19 season.