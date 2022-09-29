Inaki Williams reacts to bother Nico’s impressive display in Spain win over Portugal

Ghana forward Inaki Williams says he was not surprised by his brother Nico's impressive performance in Spain's crucial UEFA Nations League victory over Portugal.

Nico chose Spain over Ghana and has received high praise for his performance in the Red Fury's win over Portugal on Tuesday.

Nico set up the Atletico Madrid striker to score in the 88th minute from close range.

Portugal only needed a point to advance and had chances to score but Liverpool's Diogo Jota and Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo both missed.

Spain will be joined in June's finals by Croatia, Italy and the Netherlands, who are expected to host all the games.

"I'm not surprised by what my brother does because I'm used to seeing him practically every day, I know the capabilities he has."

Likewise, Iñaki assured that Nico "is a great player, he is in incredible shape and I think he can give a lot to Spain. He has shown it by giving Morata a good pass and I am very happy for him."

The 20-year-old was on Ghana's radar, but Spain acted quickly, with manager Luis Enrique handing him his debut call-up.

He made his debut last weekend, coming on in the second-half defeat to Switzerland. Nico made another appearance as a substitute on Tuesday and made an impression.

The Athletic Club forward is hoping to be included in Spain's squad for the World Cup in Qatar.