Inaki Williams reveals ‘small bet’ with his brother Nico

Ghana international Inaki Williams has revealed that he and his brother Nico, who plays for Spain, have a bet between them.

"We have a small bet that we leave between us, but if my brother manages to win it, he will have a good gift," says Iñaki Williams after acknowledging that the challenge is who scores the most goals in the League.

So far this season, the striker has four goals and Nico, who plays on the wings, has three goals in the Spanish league. They both scored in the same match for the first time recently.

"I feel good, I feel comfortable playing with my brother. You understand each other on the pitch because in the end we are brothers and that sting we have is good for us. We look for each other through each other, we become better through the game and I think my brother is doing very well. Valverde tells us to be calm, to enjoy ourselves on the pitch and as one more player".

Inaki, the oldest of the Willims, makes it clear that "in the end, I try to help Nico as much as possible, I try to give him the advice that I could have from other references such as Óscar (De Marcos), Iker (Muniain), Aduriz or Gurpegui I try to help and advise him as much as possible, but he also has to make mistakes to learn from his mistakes”.

The Athletic Bilbao duo aim to be present in the ever closer World Cup in Qatar. Inaki will defend the Ghana shirt. Nico, depending on the final decision of Luis Enrique, that of Spain. “I don't know if I'm going to go, but with work in the end the results will come and hopefully I can go. I'm going step by step," Nico said.

The eldest, for his part, is clear that at home, in the event of a confrontation between the two teams, "everything would be more divided, but most of the family would go with me because in the end they live in Ghana and have been raised in Ghana. But the success of either of the two is the joy for any of our families. I think that the one who would have the worst time would be our mother, who would suffer it and would have a divided heart. "