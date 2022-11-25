Inaki Williams reveals the relative who convinced him to play for Ghana

Former Spain international Inaki Williams says his grandfather influenced his decision to play for Ghana.

The Athletic Bilbao striker switched to Ghana earlier this year and made his World Cup debut on Thursday, when the Black Stars lost 3-2 to Portugal.

He had made one appearance for Spain, before committing to Ghana, however, his younger brother Nico Williams was snapped by Spain and is also at the World Cup in Qatar.

"It was not easy for my parents to accept (playing for Ghana), but my grandfather helped me make the decision. He wanted to see me fulfil my dream, to see myself as a 'Black Star' in the Ghana national team. Everything I achieve with this team will be for him," he explained in The Athletic.

Williams will hope to score his debut Ghana goal on Monday in the second group match against South Korea.