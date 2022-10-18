Ghana striker Inaki Williams scores fourth league goal of the season in Spain

Ghana striker Inaki Williams has scored his fourth league goal of the season in Spain, maintaining his excellent form ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Williams scored in Tuesday's match between Athletic Bilbao and Getafe at the Alfonso Perez Coliseum.

The 28-year-old, who made his Ghana debut in a friendly against Brazil last month, scored two minutes into the LaLiga match.

Ander Herrera lofted a precise cross into the box. Williams latched on to it and finished with a quick shot into the middle of the goal, leaving Getafe's goalkeeper with no chance.

Williams’ brother Nico Williams, who plays for Spain, assisted Athletic Bilbao’s second goal, after Getafe had equalised.

The match finished 2-2 as Getafe scored their second goal in the 76th minute through Morocco striker Munir El Haddadi

Inaki is confident of making Ghana's final squad for the Qatar, where Black Stars will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.