Inaki Williams wants Ghana to build on second half performance against Brazil

Inaki Williams has highlighted Ghana's second-half performance against Brazil as a positive to build on after a 3-0 defeat to the five-time world champions last Friday.

Black Stars conceded all three goals in the second half before Otto Addo made substitutions, with Williams making his Ghana debut.

The personnel and system changes resulted in a better performance in the second half when the team did not concede and hit the crossbar through Andre Ayew.

“Yeah, it was not a good match because Brazil is a good team. I think the second half, if Ghana is to play like Ghana, this is the line to continue and I am very happy to stay here,” Inaki told 3Sports.

“I am very happy, my parents are very happy, my grandpa is very happy Ghana is jumping to me and I am very very happy. The match is not good but I am going to put everything to put Ghana at the top.”

Black Stars will face Nicaragua in another warm-up game on Tuesday, September 27 in Spain, ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.