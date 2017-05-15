Incoming Black Stars keepers trainer Richard Kingson watches WAFA SC-Inter Allies clash

Would-be Black Stars goalkeepers trainer Richard Kingson was on scouting mission on Saturday as he watched WAFA SC beat Inter Allies 2-0 in the Ghana Premier League.

The former Blackpool and Wigan Athletic safest pair of hands recently returned from Cameroon where he took part in a the first CAF Goalkeeping Instructors course.

GHANASoccernet.com understands he has been tasked to monitor the performance of players ahead of local Black Stars camping on Monday.

Kingson will work with head coach Kwesi Appiah and the rest of the backroom staff for the next two years.

The senior national team are in action on 11 June against Ethiopia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Ghana have also lined up friendlies against Mexico on 28 June and USA on 01 July in Houston and Connecticut respectively.

