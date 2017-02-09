Incoming Sports Minister Hon. Isaac Asiamah wants GFA to direct all programs to him through NSA

Incoming Youth and Sports Minister Hon. Isaac Asiamah has hinted that he will not deal directly with the Ghana Football Association on policies and programs but will ask them to channel all through the National Sports Authority.

Hon. Asiamah at the Parliamentary Vetting Committee on Tuesday emphasised that the National Sports Authority stomach all sporting federations in the country and are in charge of programs and policies in the country.

“Mr. Chairman I want to make this point clear that when I am finally confirmed as the Minister, I will not deal directly with the GFA. They will have to channel all their programs through the National Sports Authority before they come to me,” he noted.

“The job of a Minister is not to implement policies but to monitor and evaluate. We formulate policies and programs so that we will have oversight responsibility for monitoring and evaluation.

“Mr. Chairman, why will a Minister take responsibility of negotiating bonuses when there are other agencies that can do that for him to evaluate?

With this policy of the incoming Minister, the NSA is set to be empowered to take charge of various sporting programs in the country which they were denied hitherto.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)