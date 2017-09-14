INDIA 2017 U17 WC: President Akufo-Addo tasks Starlets to rule the world

Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tasked the national U17 side to win the U17 World Cup and the Sports Minister Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, has charged the national U-17 team to fulfill the expectations of the President.

To Hon. Asiamah, the President expects the Black Starlets to return home from India with "gold" because the Ministry of Youth and Sports has put everything in place to ensure they succeed.

"To the Black Starlets, we are proud that you have qualified for the World Cup after 10 years and this is a golden opportunity for all of us to make ourselves proud.

"Your job is to lift high the image of Ghana and make a name for yourselves," Mr Asiamah told the team during an interaction last Friday at the Ghanaman Soccer School of Excellence at Prampram.

"On our part as government, everything has been put in place to ensure that you go out there, excel and conquer the world.

“The President himself has called me and I have briefed him about preparations made to ensure that you go out there to conquer the world.

"In Africa, you were second and we are proud of you, but in the world you are going to be first. We thank the technical team for reviving the Starlets. The President is waiting for nothing but gold from you,” he charged.

Ghana were 4th at their last appearance at the U17 World Cup ten year ago in South Korea.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)