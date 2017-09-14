INDIA 2017 U17 WC: Sports Minister assures Black Starlets of government support

Government is committed to supporting the Black Starlets to lift gold at the upcoming FIFA U17 World Cup in India according to Sports Minister Hon. Isaac Asiamah.

The Youth and Sports Minister highlighted that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo I keeping a close eye on the team as they are the players who will graduate into the Black Stars few years to come.

“The vision of the President is to help the junior national teams to perform as it will help the senior side also” Asiamah stated during the Under 17 team visit to the Indian High Commission.

“For the past ten years Ghana has not been able to qualify for the FIFA under 17 tournament but we are happy that this year we have been able to qualify.

“The Government is ready to give you all the needed support in order for the team to win the cup for the nation because it has been 22 years since we last won it. We are behind you and the whole nation is also supporting you,” he stressed.

The Black Starlets are currently in Abu Dhabi for a training tour before moving to India for the tournament.

Ghana are in Group A with Columbia, USA and host nation India.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

