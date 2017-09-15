INDIA 2017 U17 WC: Starlets winning bonus remain unchanged – Deputy Minister

The Black Starlets of Ghana will see no change in their winning bonuses during the upcoming FIFA U17 World Cup in India according to the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports.

The Deputy Sports Minister Hon. Pius Enam Hadzide in a statement has ended speculations on any bonus adjustment by saying the winning bonuses for the players going to the 2017 U-20 World Cup remain unchanged.

He confirmed this to the media when he led the team to a dinner organized by the Indian High Commission in Ghana.

"We are going to maintain the reviewed bonus structure that the ministry announced when they played in Gabon and we are up to date with the payment of their allowances as a government and we shall ensure that it continues like that.

"These are qualification bonuses but we hope that they win all their matches because the government has prepared some surprise packages for them aside the bonus," he told the media.

The winning bonus for the players was slashed from $3000 to $1000 during the 2017 U17 AFCON in Gabon and the Deputy Minister insists the players will be dashed same in India.

The Black Starlets are currently in Abu Dhabi for a training tour before enplaning to India for the World Cup next month.

Ghana are in the same group with Columbia and USA as well as host nation India.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

