Influential Kevin Boateng scores and provides assist to power Las Palmas to victory in La Liga

Suspended Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng perpetuated his awesome run of form in the Spanish La Liga by scoring and providing assist to propel Las Palmas to a 3-1 win over Valencia on Monday night.

Boateng turned a brilliant architect when he set up Jonathan Viera to cancel out an early minute by Santi Mina at the Estadio San Canaria.

The Yellows took a 57th minute lead before Boatend firmly nailed the game beyond Valencia and ended his side's three-game winless run.

The 29-year-old has scored six La Liga goals in 14 appearances for Las Palmas this season.

He has not played for Ghana since being sacked from the Black Stars camp along with Sulley Muntari during the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

