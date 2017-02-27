Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Midfielder Rashid Nortey makes bow for Medeama in game against Liberty

Published on: 27 February 2017
Rashid Nortey of Medeama Football club

 Medeama youngster Rashid Nortey finally made his first appearance for the Yellow and Mauves in their 3-2 defeat to Liberty Professionals.

Nortey, joined last year’s CAF Confederation Cup contestant this season and is expected to follow in the tradition of becoming a maestro of a midfielder like Akwasi Donsu and now departed Malik Akowuah.

His debut however did not go according to plan as his side lost ground in the league by falling to a 3-2 defeat in Dansoman.

 

