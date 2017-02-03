Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Info-graphic: Location of Ghana Premier League Clubs

Published on: 03 February 2017
Graphics

The Ghana Premier League will start on 11 February after it was postponed on Wednesday. 

All sixteen teems are ready for the 2016/2017 campaign.

Only two regions Northern and Eastern have no representative in the Ghana top-flight.

The newcomers for the season are Bolga All Stars and Elmina Sharks. Tema Youth replaced Dreams FC who were demoted for registration irregularity.

 

Credit: Ghana Football Facts

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations