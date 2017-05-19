Injured Alfred Duncan trains alone in a bid to speed up recovery

Ghana and Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan has been back on the pitch in the last 24 hours in a bid to ready himself for the weekend game against Cagliari.

The midfielder missed the 2-1 triumph over Inter Milan last week due to a muscle problem.

That was a huge blow to the player who had aims of going back to the very club that first gave in an opportunity to play Professional football.

He has however given himself an opportunity to play against Cagliari by returning ahead of schedule.

Duncan has played 21 times this season with a solitary goal to his name.

