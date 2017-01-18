Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Injured Ghana defender Baba Rahman travels to Libreville to undergo tests at AFCON

Published on: 18 January 2017
Baba Rahman has travelled to Libreville for tests

Ghana defender Baba Rahman travelled to the Gabonese capital Libreville on Wednesday morning to undergo tests on the injury he suffered at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars players was accompanied by the team's medical doctor Adam Baba as they travelled from the team's based of Port Gentil.

The left-back suffered a knee problem during the Black opening 1-0 Group D win over Uganda.

With no MRI facilities in Port Gentil, the Black Stars player had to travel to Librevile for the tests to be carried out before the full extent of injury can be determined.

The player and Ghana's medical team had to travel by air early in the morning for the tests in Libreville

Rahman left the field on a stretcher after falling awkwardly before half-time of the game.

Comments

This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment
  • raaz says:
    January 18, 2017 10:12 am
    hope to see you in the next game bross
  • Chu says:
    January 18, 2017 11:36 am
    From his first touch I knew he was not fit. We need his height against Mali. Get well soon.

