Injured Ghana star Baba Rahman aiming to return stronger

On loan Reading defender Baba Rahman is determined to come back stronger from his injury.

Rahman, Ghana's first-choice left-back ahead of the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, suffered a hamstring injury in training following the international break.

Reading manager Paul Ince initially ruled him out for a month, but he is expected to return sooner than expected.

According to Ghanasoccernet sources, the 28-year-old has been working with a Chelsea-provided specialist and the defender is making great progress.

Rahman is expected to return to action before the end of October. He has missed three games since the injury, with Reading winning two and losing one.

Last weekend, his absence was felt acutely as Reading lost to QPR, failing to move to the top of the Championship table.

Rahman joined Reading on a season-long loan in September this year after impressing as a loanee last season.

Rahman is well-liked by Reading supporters, who are hoping he makes a comeback before leaving for the World Cup.

The former Augsburg defender is expected to play a key role for Ghana in Qatar, where they will face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.