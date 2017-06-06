Injured Gideon Baah makes himself useful as guest photographer for New York Red Bulls

Red Bulls defender Gideon Baah grabbed a camera and took to the side lines to shoot a game involving his team as he nears full fitness.

Baah shot the New York Red Bulls vs. New England Revolution game at Red Bull Arena.

The Ghana international has endured a wretched last two years with injury denying him an opportunity to make his impression on the pitch.

But the former HJK Helsinki defender has refused to be knocked down and is making himself still useful to the MLS side by helping the media team.

There are reports in the U.S that the defender could be back to pitch work next month.

By Rahman Osman

