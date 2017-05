Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo was voted man-of-the-match in Hammarby's 1-1 stalemate at home to Malmo FF.

The 21-year-old started but was replaced after 59th minute after suffering an injury.

But the Ghanaian was voted Most Valuable Player as Hammarby picked a point at home against the giants.

Aidoo has made seven appearances for the Swedish Allsvenskan side this season.

By Patrick Akoto

