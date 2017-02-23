Injured Kotoko skipper Amos Frimpong in a haste to join team mates on the field

Asante Kotoko skipper Amos Frimpong says he can’t wait to join his team mates on the field as he patiently goes through recuperation.

Following his injury in their opening league game with Liberty Professionals, the influential skipper has been sidelined with reports saying he will return after six weeks.

But the hardworking defender reveals missing the joy of playing and is itching to return.

” I am already missing the pitch like any other injured player would do.

“My office is on the field and not on the treatment room so it is only natural that I miss the field.

“It is good my team is winning and that has taken some pain away from me.

“I won’t rush back to the field but the truth is that I missed wearing the Red Jersey and contributing to the course of Kumasi Asante Kotoko “, Amos Frimpong told the media.

