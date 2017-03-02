Injured Medeama winger Bennett Ofori to begin gym work, set to miss Ebusua Dwarfs clash

Medeama have confirmed winger Bennett Ofori will start gym work on Saturday.

The exciting wideman has been out with a knee injury since February 19 during a Premier League clash against Hearts of Oak.

The former Kotoko man missed the side's last two games against Inter Allies and Liberty Professionals and will also not be in action as the side face Ebusua Dwarfs in Cape Coast this weekend.

The club has announced he will begin gym work on Saturday as he steps up his recovery process.

Ofori, who joined from giants Asante Kotoko, has impressed heavily in Yellow and Mauves colours.

He has featured in the opening two games where he has shown tremendous quality.

