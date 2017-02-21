Injury boost for Kotoko after midfielder Baba Mahama is declared fit ahead of Bechem United clash

Kotoko have been boosted by news midfielder Baba Mahama will be available ahead of their Premier League clash against Bechem United on Wednesday.

Mahama, who joined the Porcupine Warriors from relegated Techiman City, has been cleared to feature for the side.

He missed the side's trip to Berekum Chelsea last Sunday after picking a slight knock at training.

But the 21-year-old has been cleared fit to play for the side ahead of the visit of the Hunters at the Baba Yara stadium.

“Baba Mahama and Frank Sarfo Gyamfi – two players who have been doing recovery works are faring well. According to the medical team, they are fit for action. They can perform if selected,” a statement issued in Kotoko’s pre-match report.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)