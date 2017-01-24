Injury ends Baba Rahman’s Schalke loan spell, returns to Chelsea

Ghana defender Baba Rahman will not play for German side Schalke before his loan deal ends in June following his injury and surgery.

Seven months out of action means he will not be fit in time to play for the Bundesliga side before the season ends.

This means he will return to Chelsea before a decision is taken whether he will stay at the club or go another loan transfer.

Rahman underwent surgery on his injured knee on Monday and the injury and recovery times means he will stay out of action for seven months, doctors have confirmed.

Rahman has already returned to his parent club Chelsea for treatment.

Looking at the time frame given the Ghana international to recuperate, his loan deal at Schalke would have come to an end.

Baba Rahman picked up a knee injury whiles playing for Ghana at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Baba joined Chelsea from Augsburg for £21.7 million in August 2015 but failed to establish himself as a regular starter under Jose Mourinho or Guus Hiddink.

Antonio Conte allowed the 22-year-old to join Schalke on a season-long loan at the beginning of August.

