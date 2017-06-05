Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Injury prevents Nordsjælland striker Godsway Donyoh from joining Black Stars

Published on: 05 June 2017

Denmark-based striker Godsway Donyoh has been left out of the Black Stars squad preparing to face Ethiopia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier due to an injury.

The 22-year-old, who plays for Nordsjælland, is unavailable after failing to recover from the setback in time.

Coach Kwesi Appiah handed the youngster a call-up after his blistering form in the Danish top-flight.

The youngster had been handed the chance to stake a claim in the team but appears that will have to a little longer.

The Ghana FA has confirmed he's been ruled out of the clash due to an injury.

USA-based striker David Accam has been handed a late call-up as a replacement.

 

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • Sabato says:
    June 05, 2017 06:11 pm
    Godsway was injured long ago b/4 de list came out. How on earth dey invited an injured player ahead of Richmond Boakye Yiadom. Kwasi Appiah shine yur eyes oo. Be yur own man.

