Injury prevents Nordsjælland striker Godsway Donyoh from joining Black Stars

Denmark-based striker Godsway Donyoh has been left out of the Black Stars squad preparing to face Ethiopia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier due to an injury.

The 22-year-old, who plays for Nordsjælland, is unavailable after failing to recover from the setback in time.

Coach Kwesi Appiah handed the youngster a call-up after his blistering form in the Danish top-flight.

The youngster had been handed the chance to stake a claim in the team but appears that will have to a little longer.

The Ghana FA has confirmed he's been ruled out of the clash due to an injury.

USA-based striker David Accam has been handed a late call-up as a replacement.

