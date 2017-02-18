Inspirational Rashid Sumaila returns to guide Al Gharafa to 1-0 win over Al Khor

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila returned from suspension to guide Al Gharafa to a solitary win over Al Khor in the Qatar Stars League.

Sumaila who was suspended in the side's previous game due to accumulation of yellow cards returned to inspire his side to their winning ways after struggling in the previous two matches.

Sumaila who lasted the entire duration of the game was at his usual best as he commanded the defence of his side with agility and aggression.

The former Asantes Kotoko center back has been an inspirational figure for the Leopards since joining from Kuwait champions Al Qadsia some months ago.

Al Gharafa are now 5th on the table with five matches to end the season.

